Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures Bonus Hour 12.20.17: The Hidden Tears Project and Managing Holiday Stress

Stephen Nitz, who is apart of The Hidden Tears Project, joins Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures for the first half of the show to talk about this amazing organization that creates high-quality content to raise awareness about issues such as gender inequality, human trafficking, and domestic abuse. Then, Pete and Jane talk about managing holiday stress, holiday DIYs and much more.