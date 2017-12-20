This illustration shows a Bitcoin sign in Hong Kong on August 3, 2016.
A major Hong Kong-based Bitcoin exchange has suspended trading after 65 million USD in the virtual unit was reportedly stolen by hackers -- sending the digital currency plunging more than 20 percent. (ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images)
Path Trading Partners Chief Market Strategist Bob Iaccino: “Now people can hedge” and Bitcoin drops
Path Trading Partners Chief Market Strategist Bob Iaccino joins John to explain what happened to Bitcoin this week. Plus, he explains how a crypto wallet works safely!