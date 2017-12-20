× Need answers on your child’s behavior? Go here

Pediasource is offering parents access and information about childhood behavior. Founder Hema Trukenbrod has been a pediatric sensory integration therapist for over 20 years. The Pediasource platform allows users to connect, communicate and create next steps with specialists at your convenience. Trukenbrod fielded endless questions on childhood behavior, so she built it into a company.

