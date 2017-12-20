× Hospital cafeteria worker donates thousands of dollars’ worth of toys to Advocate Children’s Hospital

Melissa Cavanaugh, Manager of Child Life Services at Advocate Children’s Hospital and Miss Jessie join the Steve Cochran Show to talk about something pretty awesome that happened yesterday.

It was an incredible day yesterday for the pediatric patients at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Park Ridge. Jessie Tendayi, a cafeteria worker at its sister hospital. Advocate Trinity on Chicago’s south side – delivered thousands of dollars’ worth of toys to hospitalized patients and their families to lift their spirits and spread holiday cheer. Throughout the year, Jessie saves money from her paycheck (and sometimes picks up extra shifts) to fund her mission. To purchase the toys, Miss Jessie spent $5,000 of her own money, Toys “R” Us – after hearing her story – kicked in a $5,000 gift card to purchase even more gifts for this year’s donation. Miss Jessie started making annual toy donations to the children’s hospital in 2009 (this is the 9th year), and this year Jessie has also earmarked a portion of her toys for children in Puerto Rico.

As a not-for-profit hospital, Advocate’s child life program relies on charitable gifts, which help fund all sorts of amazing programs and help to continue to put smiles on the faces of some of their youngest patients. Find out how you can support their efforts at AdvocateGiving.org OR Visit AdvocateChildrensHospital.com and click “Make a Donation”.