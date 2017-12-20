× Hannah Stanley 12.20.17: Things People Love but You Hate, Dominant Genes, The Royal Engagement

Hannah Stanley (in for Nick Digilio) kicks off the show talking about things people love but you hate and things you love but people hate (aka guilty pleasures.)

The second hour features Hannah’s concern over Facebook’s new facial recognition capabilities, a list of dominant genes in humanity (find out which ones you have and don’t have) and what your sleep position may tell about you.

Fred Weintraub, The Worldly Fellow and Royal Correspondent for The Jam, mornings on WCIU-TV, discusses the royal engagement in hour three. Then Hannah talks about an article about whether your spouse should be your best friend as well as a new study on how to prevent traffic jams.