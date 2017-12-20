× Dr. Bal Nandra: Ketamine Rapidly Reduces Suicidal Ideation

Dr. Ball Nanadra joined the Steve Cochran Show to discuss the use of Ketamine and it’s ability to reduce suicidal ideation. Dr. Nandra answered questions such as:

What is ketamine and how was it found to be so effective in treating depression? How effective is it?

How does it work?

How is it given to a patient and how many infusion treatments over how long etc? How long does the relief last?

Is it safe and what are the side effects? Is it addictive?

Can a patient get off their current medications after the treatment?

What other conditions does ketamine treat? (i.e. PTSD, bipolar depression, anxiety, OCD, fibromyalgia, chronic pain)

You can learn more about Dr. Nandra and Ketamine HERE.