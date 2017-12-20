× Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel: “One year later, Bon Appétit catches up” to his review

Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel tells John about the cheeseburger on which a Bon Appétit Magazine review now happens to agree with one of Phil’s own from last year. Then, they “speed date” with restaurants the Tribune didn’t get to this year. And Phil reserves New Years Eve tables for you! Find out how you can snatch one up here.

[audio http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3441976/3441976_2017-12-20-162216.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3759.mp3