Can this app heal your chronic pain?

50 million American adults suffer from severe, chronic pain according to the NIH. Meanwhile, the US is caught in an opioid epidemic. Startups are finding healthier solutions to chronic pain. Curable CEO John Gribbin also suffered from years of lower-back pain. He found success in cognitive behavioral therapy. The solution to chronic pain may not be physical, but perception based.

