Wintrust Business Lunch 12/19/17: HealthCare Bill Vote, Holiday Travel, & Tech Job Openings

One more time this year, Steve checked in with Jon Najarian to preview one of the most anticipated days of the year for the markets as the new healthcare bill is expected to be voted on today. Beth Mosher helped Steve think about the approaching hectic travel window reminding travelers about AAA, Director at The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (Katey Owen) is helping fight neglected tropical diseases around the world, and Kelly Leonard is looking to the future when the job demand in tech will out pace qualified employees.