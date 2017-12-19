× ‘We need to develop some boundaries in our use…” Dr. Karen Phillip on how to limit social media’s negative impact

Dr. Karen Phillip is a psychotherapist, clinical hypnotherapist and a parenting and relationship expert who has written extensively about the positive and negative impact technology is having on our lives.

In this conversation with Hannah Stanley (in for Nick Digilio), she reacts to comments by a former Facebook executive who fears how social media is blurring the line between truth and popularity.