The Opening Bell 12/19/17: The LAST Day For a Stress Free, Online Shopping Experience

The last year was filled with a handful of overbearing subjects in the news cycle, and the issue with sexual harassment was in the light the whole year. Dave Plier sat in for Steve Grzanich and chatted with Jennifer Drobac (Law Professor at the Robert H McKinney School of Law at University of Indiana) to talk about what changes can be done in the new year to make a more positive/productive workplace. Ana Serafin Smith (Sr. Director Media Relations at the National Retail Federation) then previewed the last minute shopping that comes with this time of year with the statistics of which stores consumers are relying on and how people are buying.