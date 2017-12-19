× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.19.17: Your and our favorite Christmas movies, Washington State train derailment, Republican tax plan, interest rates in 2018

John starts by playing clips from some of his and your favorite Christmas movies. Listen back on Christmas Day for more. Then, Reporter Hanna Scott of KIRO Radio in Seattle details the sequence of events in Monday’s train derailment in Washington State. The Republican tax plan has passed the House and moves on to the Senate today. John turns to Washington Post Economics Correspondent Heather Long to outline what will be eliminated from our tax forms, and how much we could lose from our paychecks going forward. Finally, Perl Mortgage Vice President of Lending David Hochberg predicts a 2018 in interest rates.