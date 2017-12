× Steve Cochran Full Show 12.19.17: “I was in a band called Wolf Urine”

We covered it all today. But first, don’t feed your dog chocolate or grapes. We met an awesome Allstate Kid of the Week, Kara J. and Allstate agent Jose Chavez. Dr. Bal Nandra discussed the ground breaking use of Ketamine to help those suffering from depression. Steve Dale tries to get Pippin adopted. And Big Foot, a.k.a. Tim, checked in with Dean.