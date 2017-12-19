× Roe Conn Full Show (12/20/17): The Harlem Globetrotters, old iPhones slowing down on purpose, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes; feat. Justin Kaufmann in for Roe Conn, for Tuesday, December 20th, 2017:

ABC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Serena Marshall joins the show with details on the GOP tax plan passed by Congress, ABC News West Coast Correspondent Alex Stone talks about the investigation into an Amtrak train derailment in Washington and the forest fires in California, WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling predicts a cold run-up to Christmas, Anna and Justin present a Bussiness Insider breakdown of average income tax rates under the tax plan, the Top Five@5 features a country-music song endorsed by Roy Moore’s wife that is sure to shock, Chicago Sun-Times technology columnist Andy Ihnatko joins the show to talk about a report that Apple is forcing their older phones to run slower in hopes of extending thier battery life, and Harlem Globetrotters Dragon Taylor and Buckets Blakes stopby to talk about what it means to be a Globetrotter.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3441534/3441534_2017-12-19-194934.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​