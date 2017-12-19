Mollie and Pete Save Christmas: “Christmas at Holly Lodge”
Welcome to another episode of Mollie and Pete Save Christmas! In this podcast, Mollie Green and Pete Zimmerman break down an episode of a Hallmark Christmas movie. This episode features the Hallmark movie, “Christmas at Holly Lodge.”http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3439290/3439290_2017-12-14-184730.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D6853
