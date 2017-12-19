Mollie and Pete Save Christmas: “Christmas at Holly Lodge”

Posted 4:00 PM, December 19, 2017, by

Mollie and Pete celebrate Christmas

Welcome to another episode of Mollie and Pete Save Christmas!  In this podcast, Mollie Green and Pete Zimmerman break down an episode of a Hallmark Christmas movie. This episode features the Hallmark movie, “Christmas at Holly Lodge.”

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3439290/3439290_2017-12-14-184730.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D6853

You can buy Mollie’s cards here and you can listen to The Download with Justin Kaufmann here.