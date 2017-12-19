× Mischief and Mistletoe with the great Chicago singer-songwriter Michael McDermott

The incredibly talented musician and hometown hero Michael McDermott joins Justin to take about his terrific career, how his writing is uniquely Chicago, the current state of the music industry, the timeless nature of his music, the importance of crowdsourcing to his career, his latest record, “Willow Springs,” and his upcoming shows at City Winery. Michael also sings a couple of songs including the classic “A Wall I Must Climb”

