Train cars are jumbled together with vehicles below a railroad bridge at the scene of an Amtrak train crash onto Interstate 5 a day earlier Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in DuPont, Wash. Federal investigators say they don't yet know why the Amtrak train was traveling 50 mph over the speed limit when it derailed Monday south of Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
KIRO Radio Seattle News Anchor Hanna Scott details the train derailment
KIRO Radio Seattle News Anchor Hanna Scott describes what happened Monday in Washington State when an Amtrak train derailed on its inaugural trip. The thought being investigated now is whether the excessive speed of that Amtrak train was the fault of the conductor or a mechanical error.