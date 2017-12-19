× Hannah Stanley 12.19.17: Social Media & Society, Christmas Gifts, Chris Farley

Hannah Stanley (in for Nick Digilio) kicks off the show talking about her recent trip to a salt cave in Batavia and the benefits she got from it. She then welcomes therapist Dr. Karen Phillip who reacts to recent statements by a former Facebook exec about the dangers of social media.

In hour two, Hannah talks Christmas! First, she explores the science behind why your Christmas lights are always tangled. Then she shares some inexpensive gifts that people will love. Then she tells you how to fake liking a gift you definitely don’t love.

Yesterday marked the 30th anniversary of Chris Farley’s death and so she begins hour three paying tribute to the comedian. She then talks about a new warning from California about why you should not keep your cell phone on your body.