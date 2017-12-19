Listen: Lou Manfredini and Lindsey Smithwick Bonus Hour

Getting to Yes, And… | Jaime Casap, Google – Education, Access and Equity

Posted 12:00 PM, December 19, 2017, by

Google Education Evangelist Jaime Casap (Courtesy: Marilyn Cox/Second City Works)

Kelly connects with Jaime Casap, Google Education Evangelist. They talk about digital inequity, global competency and how Google has entered classrooms all over the country.