Allstate Kid of the Week: Kara J.

Our awesome Allstate Kid of the Week is Kara J. and she stopped by the studio with Allstate Agent Jose Chavez to talk about all of the cool things they are up to. Kara even got the show members to write their own poetry.

Kara’s dedication to the craft of poetry and kindness towards others makes her a great Kid of the Week. In the past six months, Kara has been featured in Callosum Magazine, performed at the Haven Music and Arts Conference, and completed a rigorous apprenticeship at Young Chicago Authors under the leadership of Jamila Woods and Kevin Coval. Kara is a radiant talent. She is also a leader in our programs. Kara checks in with peers to see how they’re doing. Kara leads with an openness towards difficult conversations and a humor that invites everyone in. There are not many young people like Kara Jackson. We are lucky to watch them bloom.