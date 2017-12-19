× A Packed Studio with The Chicago Clarinet Ensemble, Rachel Greenhoe’s New TV Show, Baptiste and Bottle and “Oy To The World: A Very Jewish Christmas Eve”! | Full Show (Dec 18th)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Tonight on Pretty Late (Dec 18th) We pack the studio with The Chicago Clarinet Ensemble who delights us with some amazing Christmas tunes. We also bring on writer Rachel Greenhoe who has a brand new TV series coming out – Tune in for more information and where to find her show on OpenTV. Then, the chefs from Baptiste and Bottle and Bohemian House Chicago (Carlos Lavaza and James Lintelmann) have a great event coming up on Friday December 29th. And finally, Comedians Rena Calm and Le Aboav join us to promote their upcoming comedy show, “Oy To The World: A Very Jewish Christmas Eve”.

Love the show? We want to hear from you!! Message us at: FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Mike Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER