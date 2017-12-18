× ‘The Last Jedi’ – Listener reviews

RFR LIVE returns for this listener call-in episode of recorded on December 15th – Opening day for STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI. For almost two hours, we take your calls, uncensored and unscreened. We listen to your reviews and analysis of the latest theatrical release of the saga…From your likes and dislikes, to your emotions and feelings, favorite character moments, action sequences and more, with a little Episode IX speculation along the way. It’s a full show dedicated to listener feedback and you certainly have a lot to say about THE LAST JEDI!