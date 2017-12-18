× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.18.17: Christmas gift ideas, what made internet fun in 2017, UFOs

John kicks off the week by hearing from people behind the products he thinks would make great holiday gifts, like Steve Alexander’s Barack Obama Quotations: The Man, The Words, The Legacy and Sweet Beginnings honey skincare. Salvation Army Metropolitan Division Director Lt. Colonel Charles Smith asks for your help in locating two robbed red kettles. Then, New York Times Express Team Reporter Daniel Victor describes “Five Times the Internet Was Actually Fun in 2017” – from the professor whose Skype BBC interview was interrupted by his children, to the five-year-old running with a knife. Patti Vasquez joins John and they talk UFOs. Finally, John examines one of President Trump’s pet topics, Chicago violence.