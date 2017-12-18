× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 12-18-17

We have a great show to start your holiday week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Dave Lundy and Chris Varones debate the top national political stories making news this week, WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge breaks down the Bears disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions, The Download’s New Media Correspondent Scott Smith discusses Twitter cracking down on hate speech and other media stories to watch for 2018, Danny Shapiro of Scofflaw tells us about the booming craft cocktail scene in Logan Square and we end the show in Studio 435 with Big Sadie’s Country Christmas!

