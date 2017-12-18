× The Carry Out 12-18-17: “The Bulls win six in a row and now they are just respectable losers”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza calling out Governor Bruce Rauner, President Trump outlining his strategy for National Security, UFO evidence heating up, the head of ESPN stepping down for a substance abuse issue, the Bears losing to the Detroit Lions, the Chicago Blackhawks winning five games in a row, the Bulls taking on the 76ers at the UC, Kyle Schwarber losing 20 lbs. this off-season and Facebook announcing that it will demote posts that fish for likes.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio