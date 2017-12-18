CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 18: Nikola Mirotic #44 and Bobby Portis #5 of the Chicago Bulls congratulate each other after a play against the Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center on December 18, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the 76ers 117-115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
The Carry Out 12-18-17: “The Bulls win six in a row and now they are just respectable losers”
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 18: Nikola Mirotic #44 and Bobby Portis #5 of the Chicago Bulls congratulate each other after a play against the Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center on December 18, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the 76ers 117-115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza calling out Governor Bruce Rauner, President Trump outlining his strategy for National Security, UFO evidence heating up, the head of ESPN stepping down for a substance abuse issue, the Bears losing to the Detroit Lions, the Chicago Blackhawks winning five games in a row, the Bulls taking on the 76ers at the UC, Kyle Schwarber losing 20 lbs. this off-season and Facebook announcing that it will demote posts that fish for likes.
Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio