× Roe Conn Full Show (12/18/17): AB Stoddard on a busy week in D.C., Ed O’Bradovich on terrible season at Halas Hall, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, December 18th, 2017:

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) makes the case for why the GOP tax bill is bad for average Americans, WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling explains why Chicago is seeing a cycle of cold and warm streaks, Hall of Fame Chicago Bear Ed “OB” O’Bradovich isn’t happy with Mitch Trubisky’s development, the Top Five@5 presents Tavis Smiley defending himself against sexual harassment claims, Associate Editor for Real Clear Politics AB Stoddard lays out a busy week in DC, and The Musical Mentalist Sidney Friedman wows with his special abilities.

