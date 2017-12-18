× Live from Studio 435: It’s a Big Sadie Country Christmas!

The phenomenal local band Big Sadie return to The Download and Studio 435 to talk about taking on holiday classics, how they choose what holiday songs to perform, the challenge of putting a Big Sadie spin on songs that people already know and their upcoming show at The Hideout. Big Sadie perform some great holiday songs including “Let it Snow,” “Blue Christmas” “Silent Night” and “Just Because.”

