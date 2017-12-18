× Is the digital news bubble about to burst?

Scott Smith, The Download’s new media correspondent, joins Justin to discuss the media stories making news this week including Twitter’s decision to crackdown on hate speech, Facebook admitting that passive consumption of its news feed can be depressing, the year of digital media in 2017 and what we can expect for digital news in 2018.

