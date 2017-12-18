× Danny Shapiro is leading the craft cocktail scene in Logan Sqaure

It’s Monday night so that means it’s time for another edition of Industry Night. Justin is joined by bar owner and beverage director Danny Shapiro of Scofflaw et. al to discuss why he decided to start a restaurant in Logan Square, the challenge of creating an original menu, how Logan Square was very accepting of their concept, the craft cocktail scene in Chicago, the secret to keeping a cocktail bar open with all of the competition, the need for innovation on the bar scene, the importance of great service at a craft cocktail bar, the booming Logan Square restaurant and bar scene and what we can expect from the Chicago craft cocktail scene in 2018.

