× Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “John Fox is many things but head coach of the Chicago Bears in 2018 is probably not one of them”

It’s time for another episode of “Monday Evening Quarterback!” Tonight, Justin and WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge break down the Bears uninspiring 20-10 loss to the Detroit Lions. Adam and Justin talk about Mitchell Trubisky’s performance and development through the season, the disappointing running game, how the team kept killing themselves with penalties, John Fox’s track record for developing quarterbacks, the Bears players that might make the Pro Bowl, the case for GM Ryan Pace to stay on the job, the chances we see Offensive Coordinator Dowell Loggains become the next Bears head coach and the other candidates that might be considered to be the next Bears head coach.

