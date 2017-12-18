WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 09: U.S. President Barack Obama makes a statement on the election results at the Rose Garden of the White House November 9, 2016 in Washington, DC. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has won the election and will become the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Agri-Business Reporter Steve Alexander on “Obama Quotations”: Words that defined the Obama administration to the people
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 09: U.S. President Barack Obama makes a statement on the election results at the Rose Garden of the White House November 9, 2016 in Washington, DC. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has won the election and will become the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Agri-Business Reporter Steve Alexander co-curated and -edited Barack Obama Quotations: The Man, The Words, The Legacy. He joins John now to identify some of the characteristics that made Former President Barack Obama one of the most well-liked of all. That includes the eloquence with which he addressed the world.