× Uncork and binge, What’s that from, Net Neutrality, and more! | Full Show (Dec 15th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Dec 15th) Patti Vazquez in joined in studio for the whole show by Susan Danenberger, of Danenberger Family Vineyards. Elliott Serrano, Dave Lundy and Eric Elk join in on the fun as well. State Representative, Stephanie Kifowit, talks about tragedies in the veteran’s homes and an update on the Illinois’ debt. Patti, Susan and Elliott share their recommendations for to “uncork and binge” watch and the whole crew gets in on this week’s edition of “What’s That From?”.

