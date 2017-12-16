(L-R) Dan Hampton (WGN Radio photo), Ed O'Bradovich (Michael Tercha / Chicago Tribune), Glen Kozlowski (WGN Radio photo)
The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (12/16/17) Quick Hit: “The Detroit Lions clowned us today”
(L-R) Dan Hampton (WGN Radio photo), Ed O'Bradovich (Michael Tercha / Chicago Tribune), Glen Kozlowski (WGN Radio photo)
Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlwoski along with Mark Carman share their thoughts on the Bears’ 20-10 loss to the Detroit Lions Saturday afternoon. The Bears have lost double-digit games for fourth consecutive season.