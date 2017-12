× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (12/16/17): Full Bears at Lions Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman breakdown Saturday’s game between the Bears and Lions in Detroit. Not much went well for the Bears in the 20-10 loss. Mitchell Trubisky threw three interceptions. Multiple injuries to starters, including two along the offensive line. Hamp, O’B and Koz share their thoughts on the game and look ahead to next week’s matchup against the Browns.