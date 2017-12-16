The Carry Out 12-15-17: “‘Star Wars’ will probably be in theaters until Cinco de Mayo so that gives me some time to change my Facebook profile pic”

Posted 12:07 AM, December 16, 2017, by , Updated at 12:06AM, December 16, 2017

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 13: Domnhnall Gleeson, Gwendoline Christie, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Kelly Marie Tran, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis and Rian Johnson during the 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' photocall at Corinthia Hotel London on December 13, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump criticizing Chicago’s violence, Republicans getting a couple of Senators back on board for their tax bill, the speculation about Speaker Paul Ryan’s future, the CDC getting a list of forbidden words from the Trump administration, the Rock and Roll McDonald’s closing for renovations, the positive reviews coming out for the new “Star Wars,” the Hawks defeating Winnipeg, the Chicago Bulls taking on the Bucks, the Bears getting ready to take on the Lions in Detroit in a Saturday afternoon game, the White Sox making a move for Orioles slugger Manny Machado and AOL instant messenger shutting down after 20 years.

