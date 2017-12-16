× The Carry Out 12-15-17: “‘Star Wars’ will probably be in theaters until Cinco de Mayo so that gives me some time to change my Facebook profile pic”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump criticizing Chicago’s violence, Republicans getting a couple of Senators back on board for their tax bill, the speculation about Speaker Paul Ryan’s future, the CDC getting a list of forbidden words from the Trump administration, the Rock and Roll McDonald’s closing for renovations, the positive reviews coming out for the new “Star Wars,” the Hawks defeating Winnipeg, the Chicago Bulls taking on the Bucks, the Bears getting ready to take on the Lions in Detroit in a Saturday afternoon game, the White Sox making a move for Orioles slugger Manny Machado and AOL instant messenger shutting down after 20 years.

