Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Fields and Butler Let the Good Times Roll, Wicked returns and the traditional performance of Christmas Schooner at the Mercury lives on

This week in theatre, Paul talks to Felicia Fields, star of The Color Purple on Broadway, who leaves her role for its national tour, and E. Faye Butler, an award-winning theatrical treasure of Chicago. They join forces for Lettin’ the Good Times Roll at Victory Gardens Theater, for a night of jazz, blues and fun. Plus, Wicked stars Mary Kate Morrissey (Elphaba) and Ginna Claire Mason (Glinda) join Paul to discuss the classic musical now playing at the Oriental Theatre. And, the Chicago tradition of The Christmas Schooner plays the Mercury Theater as the true story of Chicago Christmas tree adventures is told. Paul is joined by stars Stef Tovar and Brianna Borger and Director Walter Stearns.