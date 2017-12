× Matt Bubala 12-16-17: Updates on the Olympics, holiday festivities and Daylight saving debate

In this full show podcast, Matt Bubala discusses the 2018 Olympics with news anchor/reporter Andrew Wittenberg as he prepares for his trip to South Korea. Later on, Matt talks with Roger Badesch about his Christmas decorating troubles, new movies, and Daylight saving time. Tune in for the full conversation this week!