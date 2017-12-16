Live blog: Bears at Lions

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears at the Detroit Lions.
Confirmed as the broadcast returned from commercial. Grasu in at center. No offensive linemen left on the bench.
Under 10 minutes to play. Lions lead 20-3.
Maybe Grasu comes in and Whitehair moves to guard. Not ideal…
Josh Sitton now injured. Not sure how many OLinemen they have available on the bench.
Bottom line, don’t ever throw points away. He’s young. He’ll learn. But it still needs to be said. End rant.
Trubsiky forced the ball into double coverage with the Bears well within FG range. Even for a Bears kicker, a 30ish yard chip shot should be money.
I held back on it before, but that interception from Trubisky was very Cutler-ish. Don’t get wrong, I was a Cutler backer to the very end, but his decision making in the redzone was his worst attribute.
Another sack, this time by LaMarr Houston. Good game from Houston today. Lions will punt.
Sam Acho cleans up with the sack after a few other Bears started to flush Stafford out of the pocket.
Tom Compton is in the concussion protocol.
Diggs with the interception. That may stick a fork in this one.
Lions all over the read option as they stop Trubsiky in the backfield.
Bears end the 3rd quarter down 20-3, but are well within scoring position. They’ll have a first down inside the Lions’ 15 when the 4th starts.
Solid 3rd down conversion from Trubsiky to… you guessed it. Marcus Wheaton.
Marcus Wheaton is still on the team?
Bears offensive guard getting an injury looked at by the training staff. Kyle Long is on IR, so the depth on the OL is really being tested here.
Penalties on unreturnable punts make no sense. Just saying.
Three and out for Detroit. Again, Bears needed that.
Bears fail to convert on 3rd & 6. O’Donnell trots back onto the field. Lions could really put out of reach with another TD drive.
It’ll go down as just a 3-yard completion, but Tarik Cohen just made a sweet one-handed catch.
Quick, anybody know the name of their fullback? Also, how many teams even carry a FB anymore?
And the Bears convert with a run to the fullback.
Trubsiky just threw a dart to Kendall Wright. 2nd & 20 becomes 3rd & 1…
Good throw and catch from Stafford to Ebron. 19-3, Lions. Extra point pending.
Lions run a screen play against the Bears blitz on 3rd down. They convert and are now inside the 10 yard line.
Darius Slay with an interception. Lions with great field position.
Bears start the 2nd half with the ball.
Nugent kicks a FG. 13-3. Two seconds left until halftime.
Bears are at the Detroit 27.
The ref can’t make up his mind!
12 seconds now.
Clock reset to 10 seconds.
Just 6 seconds left though.
Bears recover a fumble!
The penalty was on Kenny Golladay who played at NIU.
Big play down the sideline negated by offensive pass interference.
Incomplete pass. Lions will get the ball back with about a minute left and two timeouts at their disposal.
Bears will have a 3rd & 7 from Detroit’s 42.
Ziggy Ansah forces a hold from Charles Leno Jr. Ansah always causes problem for the Bears.
Two minute warning. 13-0 Lions.
Trubisky to Bellamy for another first down. Three on this drive.
Trubisky to Wright to convert a 3rd down. Bears needed that. If only to keep the ball out of the hand of Stafford.
The drive would have started inside Detroit’s 15 if not for Houston-Carson’s holding penalty.
Cohen with a HUGE return!… But there’s a flag way back at the 14.
T.J. Jones btw. Detroit has multiple Joneses for those who were wondering.
Touchdown Lions. Stafford to Jones. 12-0 Detroit. Extra point pending.
Bears take a timeout. Lions have 3rd & 1 from the 4 yard line.
Lions inside the five now.
Bryce Callhan really struggled in coverage on Jones. Jackson was over the top but couldn’t help much either.
Stafford scrmables out of pressure and throws a deep ball to Jones for a monster gain. Lions in great position to make this a two score game.
3rd & 18 for the Lions.
Field mics pick up Matthew Stafford yelling “Kardashian”. Could be the new “Omaha”.
Bears make the stop on 3rd down, but a defensive holding on Amukamara gives Detroit a fresh set of downs.
Benny Cunningham with a couple of nice moves. Almost converted a 3rd & 13, but comes up a yard short. O’Donnell out to punt again.
Glover Quin has has had a really good year. Love that name too.
Lions dominating time of possession so far. They had it for nearly 11 of the first 15 minutes.
Still can’t believe the NFL hasn’t come up with a better way to do commercial breaks after quick scores. First and only play after that break, was a chip shot FG, then back to commercials. *sigh*
They’ll let the clock run out in the first quarter before that, though. 3-0 Lions.
Bears with a couple nice stop. Prater out for his second field goal.
1st & 10 from the 13 yardline.
Good balance of run and pass on the drive for Detroit. They’re into the redzone.
Lamarr Houston with 3 sacks in 3 games back with the #Bears. And a 4th one could have been credited to him last week.
Lions are 3-for-3 in getting across the 50 on offense.
Trubsiky sacked on 3rd & 7. No life for Bears offense in the first two possessions.
Smoke screen for Cohen. He caught the fall on the far sideline and took it all way to the near sideline. Traveled a good 30 yards for a gain of zero.
Short gain and a punt back to the Bears
3rd & 22 for Detroit
LaMarr Houston forces a holding penalty and gets a sack on back to back plays
Lions in Bears territory again.
Chris Prosinski headed straight to the locker room. Deon Bush in the game. Deiondre’ Hall is inactive. DeAndre Houston-Carson available on the bench.
O’Donnell out to punt already.
Not much to talk about the first drive for the Bears.
Makes it with ease. 3-0 Lions.
Lions have marched into Bears territory fairly quickly. Prater out for a 48 yard FG.
And of course once I say it, he gets hurt. Yeeesh
I seriously do not understand how a guy like Chris Prosinski starts for a rebuilding team
Bears’ color rush uni’s are pretty lame… I mean I love the Bears jerseys, but you gotta spice it up every once in while.
Lions will receive the opening kickoff.
Bears and Lions about to kickoff a Saturday special!
Bears moving backwards. Holding call followed by delay of game. 1st & 17 from their own goal line basically.