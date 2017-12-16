Live blog: Bears at Lions

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears at the Detroit Lions.

Joe Romano December 16, 20176:04 PM

Bears moving backwards. Holding call followed by delay of game. 1st & 17 from their own goal line basically. 

Joe Romano December 16, 20176:04 PM

Confirmed as the broadcast returned from commercial. Grasu in at center. No offensive linemen left on the bench. 

Joe Romano December 16, 20176:01 PM

Under 10 minutes to play. Lions lead 20-3.

Joe Romano December 16, 20176:01 PM

Maybe Grasu comes in and Whitehair moves to guard. Not ideal…

Joe Romano December 16, 20176:01 PM

Josh Sitton now injured. Not sure how many OLinemen they have available on the bench.

Joe Romano December 16, 20176:00 PM

Bottom line, don’t ever throw points away. He’s young. He’ll learn. But it still needs to be said. End rant. 

Joe Romano December 16, 20175:59 PM

Trubsiky forced the ball into double coverage with the Bears well within FG range. Even for a Bears kicker, a 30ish yard chip shot should be money. 

Joe Romano December 16, 20175:58 PM

I held back on it before, but that interception from Trubisky was very Cutler-ish. Don’t get wrong, I was a Cutler backer to the very end, but his decision making in the redzone was his worst attribute.

Joe Romano December 16, 20175:56 PM

Another sack, this time by LaMarr Houston. Good game from Houston today. Lions will punt.

Joe Romano December 16, 20175:56 PM

Sam Acho cleans up with the sack after a few other Bears started to flush Stafford out of the pocket. 

Joe Romano December 16, 20175:51 PM

Joe Romano December 16, 20175:49 PM

Diggs with the interception. That may stick a fork in this one. 

Joe Romano December 16, 20175:48 PM

Lions all over the read option as they stop Trubsiky in the backfield. 

Joe Romano December 16, 20175:45 PM

Bears end the 3rd quarter down 20-3, but are well within scoring position. They’ll have a first down inside the Lions’ 15 when the 4th starts.

Joe Romano December 16, 20175:42 PM

Solid 3rd down conversion from Trubsiky to… you guessed it. Marcus Wheaton.

Joe Romano December 16, 20175:41 PM

Marcus Wheaton is still on the team?

Joe Romano December 16, 20175:40 PM

Bears offensive guard getting an injury looked at by the training staff. Kyle Long is on IR, so the depth on the OL is really being tested here.

Joe Romano December 16, 20175:35 PM

Penalties on unreturnable punts make no sense. Just saying. 

Joe Romano December 16, 20175:35 PM

Three and out for Detroit. Again, Bears needed that.

Joe Romano December 16, 20175:29 PM

Bears fail to convert on 3rd & 6. O’Donnell trots back onto the field. Lions could really put out of reach with another TD drive.

Joe Romano December 16, 20175:28 PM

It’ll go down as just a 3-yard completion, but Tarik Cohen just made a sweet one-handed catch. 

Joe Romano December 16, 20175:27 PM

Quick, anybody know the name of their fullback? Also, how many teams even carry a FB anymore?

Joe Romano December 16, 20175:27 PM

And the Bears convert with a run to the fullback.

Joe Romano December 16, 20175:26 PM

Trubsiky just threw a dart to Kendall Wright. 2nd & 20 becomes 3rd & 1…

Joe Romano December 16, 20175:20 PM

Good throw and catch from Stafford to Ebron. 19-3, Lions. Extra point pending.

Joe Romano December 16, 20175:18 PM

Lions run a screen play against the Bears blitz on 3rd down. They convert and are now inside the 10 yard line.

Joe Romano December 16, 20175:13 PM

Darius Slay with an interception. Lions with great field position. 

Joe Romano December 16, 20175:12 PM

Bears start the 2nd half with the ball.

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:56 PM

Nugent kicks a FG. 13-3. Two seconds left until halftime.

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:55 PM

Bears are at the Detroit 27.

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:54 PM

The ref can’t make up his mind!

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:54 PM

12 seconds now. 

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:54 PM

Clock reset to 10 seconds.

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:54 PM

Just 6 seconds left though.

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:53 PM

Bears recover a fumble!

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:53 PM

The penalty was on Kenny Golladay who played at NIU.

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:52 PM

Big play down the sideline negated by offensive pass interference.

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:47 PM

Incomplete pass. Lions will get the ball back with about a minute left and two timeouts at their disposal.

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:47 PM

Bears will have a 3rd & 7 from Detroit’s 42.

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:46 PM

Ziggy Ansah forces a hold from Charles Leno Jr. Ansah always causes problem for the Bears.

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:42 PM

Two minute warning. 13-0 Lions. 

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:41 PM

Trubisky to Bellamy for another first down. Three on this drive. 

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:39 PM

Trubisky to Wright to convert a 3rd down. Bears needed that. If only to keep the ball out of the hand of Stafford.

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:35 PM

The drive would have started inside Detroit’s 15 if not for Houston-Carson’s holding penalty.

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:32 PM

Cohen with a HUGE return!… But there’s a flag way back at the 14.

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:31 PM

T.J. Jones btw. Detroit has multiple Joneses for those who were wondering.

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:30 PM

Touchdown Lions. Stafford to Jones. 12-0 Detroit. Extra point pending.

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:28 PM

Bears take a timeout. Lions have 3rd & 1 from the 4 yard line.

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:26 PM

Lions inside the five now. 

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:26 PM

Bryce Callhan really struggled in coverage on Jones. Jackson was over the top but couldn’t help much either. 

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:24 PM

Stafford scrmables out of pressure and throws a deep ball to Jones for a monster gain. Lions in great position to make this a two score game. 

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:24 PM

3rd & 18 for the Lions.

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:22 PM

Field mics pick up Matthew Stafford yelling “Kardashian”. Could be the new “Omaha”.

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:20 PM

Bears make the stop on 3rd down, but a defensive holding on Amukamara gives Detroit a fresh set of downs.

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:15 PM

Benny Cunningham with a couple of nice moves. Almost converted a 3rd & 13, but comes up a yard short. O’Donnell out to punt again.

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:14 PM

Glover Quin has has had a really good year. Love that name too. 

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:09 PM

Lions dominating time of possession so far. They had it for nearly 11 of the first 15 minutes.

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:08 PM

Still can’t believe the NFL hasn’t come up with a better way to do commercial breaks after quick scores. First and only play after that break, was a chip shot FG, then back to commercials. *sigh*

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:04 PM

They’ll let the clock run out in the first quarter before that, though. 3-0 Lions.

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:04 PM

Bears with a couple nice stop. Prater out for his second field goal. 

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:02 PM

1st & 10 from the 13 yardline. 

Joe Romano December 16, 20174:01 PM

Good balance of run and pass on the drive for Detroit. They’re into the redzone.

Joe Romano December 16, 20173:59 PM

Joe Romano December 16, 20173:58 PM

Lions are 3-for-3 in getting across the 50 on offense.

Joe Romano December 16, 20173:55 PM

Trubsiky sacked on 3rd & 7. No life for Bears offense in the first two possessions. 

Joe Romano December 16, 20173:54 PM

Smoke screen for Cohen. He caught the fall on the far sideline and took it all way to the near sideline. Traveled a good 30 yards for a gain of zero.

Joe Romano December 16, 20173:51 PM

Short gain and a punt back to the Bears

Joe Romano December 16, 20173:50 PM

3rd & 22 for Detroit

Joe Romano December 16, 20173:49 PM

LaMarr Houston forces a holding penalty and gets a sack on back to back plays

Joe Romano December 16, 20173:48 PM

Lions in Bears territory again.

Joe Romano December 16, 20173:44 PM

Joe Romano December 16, 20173:43 PM

O’Donnell out to punt already.

Joe Romano December 16, 20173:43 PM

Not much to talk about the first drive for the Bears. 

Joe Romano December 16, 20173:37 PM

Makes it with ease. 3-0 Lions.

Joe Romano December 16, 20173:37 PM

Lions have marched into Bears territory fairly quickly. Prater out for a 48 yard FG.

Joe Romano December 16, 20173:35 PM

And of course once I say it, he gets hurt. Yeeesh

Joe Romano December 16, 20173:34 PM

I seriously do not understand how a guy like Chris Prosinski starts for a rebuilding team

Joe Romano December 16, 20173:31 PM

Bears’ color rush uni’s are pretty lame… I mean I love the Bears jerseys, but you gotta spice it up every once in while.

Joe Romano December 16, 20173:30 PM

Lions will receive the opening kickoff.

Joe Romano December 16, 20173:30 PM

Here’s some pregame reading from Adam Hoge: 

http://wgnradio.com/category/adam-hoges-bears-blog/

Joe Romano December 16, 20173:30 PM

Bears and Lions about to kickoff a Saturday special!

