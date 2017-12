× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 139: Bears-Lions Postgame Show

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns share their thoughts after the Bears’ 20-10 loss to the Detroit Lions Saturday afternoon. They talk about the poor performance from the offense, which included three interceptions thrown by Mitchell Trubisky. Hoge and Jahns also listen and react to the postgame press conferences held by Trubisky and head coach John Fox. Listen below.

