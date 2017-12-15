× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/15/17: Redbox Streaming, Christkindlmart, & Highest Avg Incomes Across The Country

Netflix and Hulu might see a few new streaming competitors in the new year when Andrea Hanis told Steve about the new streaming service from Redbox. Tom Gimbel detailed Walmart’s update as new pay advancement perk for their 1.5 million employees, Maren Biester Priebe told Steve about what it takes to put on the Christkindlmarket, and Majd Maksad pulled the data of 16 million Americans to find out that Naperville, IL has the highest average income in the country (via Status Money).