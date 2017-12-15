US President Donald Trump speaks to the press on August 10, 2017, at his Bedminster National Golf Club in New Jersey before a security briefing. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
Washington Post Economics Correspondent Heather Long: “The overwhelming majority of Americans will pay less this year and the year after”
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press on August 10, 2017, at his Bedminster National Golf Club in New Jersey before a security briefing. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
Washington Post Economics Correspondent Heather Long joins John to explain how to determine what will be taken out of your income in taxes. And she tells John why Republicans are wrong in thinking that this tax plan will benefit the economy.