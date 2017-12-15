× The Popularity of Holiday Cards, MusicRx Foundation, and White Elephants| Full Show (Dec 14)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Dec 14th) Jon Hansen and Michael Heidemann fill-in for Patti Vasquez! Ryan Shannon, founder of MusicRx Foundation and US Veteran, joins the show to share his experiences while serving in the U.S. Navy and what lead him to starting his foundation; Blockbuster Blake Stubbs shares his thoughts on the latest Star Wars movie; Jon and Michael, along with Producer Cash and Esmeralda Leon in Traffic, talk the popularity of family Holiday Cards, a game of Holiday trivia, White Elephants and so much more on Pretty Late!

Listen to the full podcast right here: