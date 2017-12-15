× The Opening Bell 12/15/17: How Will Airlines Change in 2018?

The economy is looking to end on a high as we close out 2017 and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) is happy to share the positive details. Steve ad Paul recapped the major factors that could still have an impact by the end of the month, bu more importantly, how 2018 will start off. Brian Sumers (Business Arline Reporter at Skift) told Steve about the wild year in airline news including the recent moves by airlines that could lead to more fees in the near future.