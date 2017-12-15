× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.15.17: Fandom 250, the tax plan calculator, Bright Side of Life

Today is Friday, which means we end the show on the best possible note – with Bright Side of Life. Plus, John wants to know what’s going on with the Republican tax plan, and how we can determine who’s losing what on each paycheck. He turns to Washington Post Economics Correspondent Heather Long. Also, FanSided released a list of 250 of all our favorite things from 2017. John learns from FanSided Vice President of Content and Strategy Patrick Allen how that Fandom 250 was curated.