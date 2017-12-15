× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 12-15-17

We have an incredible show for you to to end the week. On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin speaks with Sister Rosemary Connelly and Lois Gates of Misericordia about their mission caring for the developmentally disabled and the spirit of giving, “Chicago Newsroom” host Ken Davis and WGN-TV reporter Randi Belisomo break down another busy week of news, WGN’s Mark Carman explains why the Chicago Bulls are surging after defeating Milwaukee for their fifth straight win, producer Pete tells us what we should be doing to celebrate the holidays this weekend and we wrap up the week recapping the WGN Holiday Spectacular!

