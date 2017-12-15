× The Download Presents The Week That Was: “Moore and Jones, and Pai, oh my!”

“Chicago Newsroom” host Ken Davis and WGN-TV reporter Randi Belisomo join Justin to break down all the stories that were making news this week including the Alabama Senate race, the FCC repealing net neutrality regulations, Nikki Haley, the American ambassador to the United Nations, saying President Trump’s accusers should be heard, the debate over the GOP’s tax plan, former police superintendent Garry McCarthy eyeing a run for Chicago mayor, President Trump’s tweet criticizing Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, The National Review calling Bruce Rauner the worst Republican governor in the United States, the Chicago Tribune‘s investigative report on Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios and the Chicago Rock and Roll McDonald’s closing for remodeling.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio