× The Download Players Present: “Children, Go Where I Send Thee”

Justin recaps the WGN Holiday festivities including the holiday party, scavenger hunt and the WGN Holiday Spectacular that featured a triumphant version of “Children, Go Where I Send Thee” by The Download Players (Justin Kaufmann, Mario Smith, Lauren Cohn, Jeff Coen, Tracy Swartz, Pete Zimmerman and the great Bill Brickey on guitar).

