× Should we be paying attention to the surging Chicago Bulls?

WGN‘s Mark Carman joins Justin to talk about the Chicago Bulls current five-game winning streak as well as to tell us if the Bears can come away with a win tomorrow in Detroit against the Lions.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio