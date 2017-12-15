CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 25: Nikola Mirotic #44 celebrates with Cristiano Felicio #6 of the Chicago Bulls after Mirotic scored during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on February 25, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bulls defeated the Cavaliers 117-99. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Should we be paying attention to the surging Chicago Bulls?
WGN‘s Mark Carman joins Justin to talk about the Chicago Bulls current five-game winning streak as well as to tell us if the Bears can come away with a win tomorrow in Detroit against the Lions.
