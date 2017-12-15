× Misericordia Executive Director Sister Rosemary Connelly: “Our children and adults really live good lives and we give peace of mind to families”

We have a special Friday night edition of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Sister Rosemary Connelly and Lois Gates of Misericordia about the mission of Misericordia, the business community that comes out to support Misericordia, the spirit of giving during Christmas, the eagerness to create jobs on campus at the Hearts and Flour Bakery and the Greenhouse Inn Restaurant, the importance of taking the Christmas spirit and stretching it out throughout the rest of the year and the challenges of fundraising in the current political climate.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm to 11 pm on @WGNRadio