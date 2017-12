× How are you going to celebrate the holidays this weekend?

Producer Pete joins Justin to explore all the great things to do in Chicago this holiday season including Lincoln Park Zoo Lights, The Walnut Room at Macy’s, the CTA Holiday Train, Miller’s Pub, Marie’s Pizza and the Chicago Athletic Association.

